Posthaste: Frugal Canadians diligently cut non-mortgage debt even as household net worth climbs to $12.8 trillion

Canadian households saw their disposable income on average by 10 per cent last year as government support kicked in to support Candians during the pandemic.

Total household wealth in the country also climbed to $12.8 trillion by the end of the year, with a stunning $461 billion accumulated in the fourth quarter alone, mostly due to gains in real estate, according to Statistics Canada. “Throughout the year, wealth grew more for the lowest-income earners (+10.7 per cent) compared with the highest-income earners (+9.0 per cent), mainly because of consistently higher gains in real estate.”

Net worth of those in the lowest income quintile rose at the fastest pace at 10.7 per cent to $227,611, but others were not far behind, with those at the highest income levels also seeing a 9 per cent increase to reach $1.97 million on average. All told, debt-to-income ratio during the year declined to a still-steep 172.1 per cent, compared to 187.2 per cent at the end of 2019, StatsCan data shows.

Those younger than 35 years old saw their incomes rise the highest — albeit from a low base — by 12.9 per cent. It’s unclear whether these income growth levels can be maintained once the governments rolls back support levels, which are estimated to be among the most generous among major economies.

“While lower-income households increased their non-mortgage debt to purchase consumer goods in the fourth quarter, the highest-income earners avoided additional borrowing,” according to Statistics Canada. Households in the three lowest income quintiles collectively accounted for 83.8 per cent of the $1.6 billion increase in non-mortgage debt in the fourth quarter. However, for the entire year, all households decreased their non-mortgage debt obligations, especially the lowest-income earners.

Indeed, Canadian consumers have been using the higher income and support levels to diligently take an axe to their debt, with average non-mortgage consumer balance declining by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to $28,900 in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report by TransUnion, published this morning.

Overall, Canadians’ savings rate have surged to an all-time high of 28 per cent of disposable income, TransUnion data shows.

Over the past 12 months, Canadian’s balances on their credit card debt declined 16.4 per cent, while line of credit balances fell by 3.46 per cent and all trade lines by 2.9 per cent.

“As the economy slowly recovers, we are witnessing consumers deleveraging in the Canadian credit market, with the exception of mortgages,” Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion, in a report published Tuesday morning.

Auto loans rose 1.02 per cent during the period, installment loans jumped 15.29 per cent and mortgages were up 6.61 per cent over the past 12 months.

Canadian austerity was also highlighted by a separate TransUnion survey that showed that more than 30 per cent of consumers who classified their credit as good to poor considered applying for credit but ultimately did not, as they felt that they either did not meet income or employment conditions or felt their credit history was inadequate. Higher-risk consumer originations were also down across the board, signalling that lenders may not be expanding their risk appetite to pre-COVID levels or engaging these consumers. Subprime consumers saw a decline in originations across credit cards (-26.7 per cent), auto loans (-33.6 per cent), lines of credit (16.9 per cent), installment loans (-42.3 per cent) and mortgages (-24.1 per cent).

“We’ve observed depressed spending and decreased overall balances as people stay home, cut entertainment and travel costs and increase their savings rate,” Fabian said. “Fewer consumers have been seeking credit, regardless of whether they are below or above prime.”