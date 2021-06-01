Possible Yearn rival Convex Finance passes $1 billion in total value locked By Cointelegraph

Possible Yearn rival Convex Finance passes $1 billion in total value locked
While much of the market reels from a devastating pullback that has dragged DeFi’s closely-watched total value locked (TVL) figure down from all time highs, one protocol is shrugging off the macro weight and surging up the TVL leaderboard.
Ethereum-based Convex Finance ($CVX) cracked a billion dollars in TVL earlier today, rising as high as $1.14 billion and briefly cracking the top-20 by size, per DeFilama.
