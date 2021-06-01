Home Business Popular Bitcoin ETP set to debut in UK By Cointelegraph

Popular Bitcoin ETP set to debut in UK By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Popular Bitcoin ETP set to debut in UK

Cryptocurrency investment manager ETC Group is expanding its (BTC) exchange-traded product offering in the United Kingdom after harnessing Swiss market rules to bypass more stringent British regulations.

The ETC Group Physical Bitcoin ETP, which trades under the ticker symbol BTCE, will begin trading on the Aquis Exchange in London and Paris on June 7, the company announced Tuesday. Once launched, BTCE will become the first cryptocurrency ETP to trade in the United Kingdom.