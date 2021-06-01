‘Pointless but incredible’— New electric car mines crypto while it’s parked By Cointelegraph

‘Pointless but incredible’— New electric car mines crypto while it’s parked
Canadian light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak has announced an upcoming electric car that can mine , , and Doge — when it’s charging or parked.
According to the firm’s June 1 announcement, The “Spiritus” electric car is set to roll out in 2023 and will come fitted with “an industry-leading GPU in mining price-to-profit.” However, details are sparse on what the specific capabilities of the mining hardware are.
