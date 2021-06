PBOC strikes back. Yuan shrugs

Article content

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

China’s central bank, the PBOC, struck a blow against the yuan’s run to three-year highs by hiking banks’ reserve ratios for the first time since 2007. The move, seen withdrawing just $20 billion worth of liquidity from the system, didn’t have much impact but might keep traders wary of pushing the currency higher for now.

Also on the central banking front, the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated its mantra of no rate hikes until at least 2024 but more interestingly, tweaked its language, appearing to signal reduced asset purchases once the current QE program ends.

The Aussie dollar rose as much as 0.5% at one stage, yet the main tailwind for non-U.S. currencies is the dollar index which is near recent 4-1/2 month lows.

Conviction the Fed will look through the current string of robust data has checked the greenback and Treasury yields, boosting rivals. Sterling in contrast is at three-year highs following a hawkish policymaker message last week.

Now for inflation. German May price growth at an annual 2.5%, a decade high could be followed by a 2%-plus print for the euro zone though ECB policymakers, like their Fed counterparts, are keen to stress the upsurge stems from one-off factors, notably energy.