Nutrien to Host ESG Stakeholder Update

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it will host an ESG Stakeholder Update, covering in more detail Nutrien’s Feeding the Future Plan, environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and our climate action strategy, including our comprehensive Carbon Program on Wednesday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be delivered by Mayo Schmidt, Nutrien’s President and CEO, Mark Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer, Candace Laing, Vice President, Sustainability & Stakeholder Relations. There will also be a question and answer session that will be led by these three presenters, as well as other members of the Leadership team. It is possible, the event may run somewhat longer than 11:00 a.m. EDT, depending on the number of questions received.

Information pertaining to event access is available on Nutrien’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Richard Downey

Vice President, Investor Relations

(403) 225-7357

Tim Mizuno

Director, Investor Relations

(306) 933-8548

Media Relations

Megan Fielding

Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications

(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

