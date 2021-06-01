Now at a Lower Price Point, It’s Okay to Start Accumulating Coinbase Stock By StockNews



Now at a Lower Price Point, It's Okay to Start Accumulating Coinbase Stock



Coinbase (COIN) stock started strong, but then fizzled out. As the company courts institutional investors, though, a turnaround could be in store.Back in 2012, Coinbase Global COIN> introduced a user-friendly platform through which people could buy and sell a then-relatively-unknown asset known as BTC-USD>. Fast-forward to 2021, when Bitcoin is universally known – and Coinbase stock is publicly available for trading.

It’s fair to say that cryptocurrency, and stocks associated with it, tend to be fast movers. I would advise caution, regardless of whether you’re a short-term trader or a long-term investor.

I would definitely apply this idea to Coinbase stock. It isn’t extremely volatile, but it has stolen wealth from ill-timed investors.

