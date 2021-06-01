New on Netflix UK in June 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

The sun might finally be arriving, but this is not stopping Netflix from releasing a bunch of new titles.

June marks yet another busy month for the streaming service, with the return of French hit Lupin and reality series Too Hot to Handle as well as new shows Sweet Tooth and documentary series Sophie: A Murder in West Cork .

Film wise, Kevin Hart heads up new parenting comedy Fatherhood with Danny Boyle film Yesterday making its Netflix debut having been released in cinemas in 2019.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in June below.

Original Titles

Recommended

TV

3 June

Creator’s File: GOLD

Summertime season two

4 June

Sweet Tooth

10 June

Trese

11 June

Lupin part two

Omar Sy is returning for more ‘Lupin’ (Netflix)

14 June

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe

15 June

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán

Unwind Your Mind (interactive special)

Workin’ Moms season five

16 June

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

17 June

Black Summer season two

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

The Gift season three

Katla

18 June

Elite season four

So Not Worth It

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

23 June

Too Hot to Handle season two

(Netflix)

24 June

Jiva!

The Naked Director season two

25 June

Sex/Life

Movies

2 June

Carnaval

3 June

Dancing Queens

4 June

Sweet and Sour

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

9 June

Awake

Fresh, Fried and Crispy

Tragic Jungle

11 June

Skater Girl

Wish Dragon

16 June

Silver Skates

17 June

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

18 June

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

Kevin Hart heads up new Netflix comedy ‘Fatherhood’ (Netflix)

23 June

Good on Paper

30 June

America: The Motion Picture

Documentary

4 June

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet

Human: The World Within

5 June

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

16 June

Penguin Town

23 June

Murder by the Coast

30 June

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

(Netflix)

Comedy

3 June

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

10 June

Locombianos

Kids

1 June

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme

15 June

Rhyme Time Town season two

29 June

StarBeam season four

Anime

TBC

Record of Ragnarok

3 June

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

24 June

Godzilla Singular Point

Licenced Titles

TV

1 June

Count Arthur Strong

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach

Married to Medicine season two

Nigella: At My Table

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Top Coppers

2 June

Kim’s Convenience season five

4 June

Feel Good series one and two

15 June

Let’s Eat

18 June

Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three

24 June

Crazy Delicious

Movie

TBC

The Blair Witch Project

Boyz n the Hood

‘The Blair Witch Project’ is coming to Netflix (Getty Images)

1 June

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Boogeyman

Colombiana

Destruction: Las Vegas

One Chance

Roh

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Soul

Summoned

2 June

Little Jacob

Odnajde Cie

Sophie Seeks 7

3 June

The Girl and the Gun

4 June

Yesterday

‘Yesterday’ asks what happens if only one person in the world remembered The Beatles (Universal Pictures)

5 une

Small Chops

7 June

Strange But True

10 June

Camellia Sisters

13 June

The Devil Below

15 June

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

16 June

A Man for the Weekend

17 June

Aziza

18 June

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

20 June

Aquaman

24 June

The Seventh Day

DC superhero film ‘Aquaman’ is coming to Netflix (Warner Bros)

22 June

Broken

Documentary

1 June

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall

Unfinished Time – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski

3 June

Myriam Fares: The Journey

Kids

1 June

CoComelon season three

Octonauts season one, two, three and four

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (75th anniversary special)

Thomas and Friends season 24