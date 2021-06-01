Moulin Rouge! Cast Then Vs. Now

*Sigh* It feels like it was yesterday.
Today marks 20 years since the best movie on all time — Moulin Rouge! — was released.
In honor of the anniversary of this absolutely amazing film, here’s an update on how the cast is doing now!
Nicole Kidman as Satine
Ewan McGregor as Christian
John Leguizamo as Toulouse-Lautrec
Jim Broadbent as Harold Zidler
Richard Roxburgh as The Duke
Kerry Walker as Marie
Kylie Minogue as The Green Fairy
Deobia Oparei as Le Chocolat
Caroline O’Connor as Nini
Jacek Koman as The Unconscious Argentinean
Matthew Whittet as Satie
David Wenham as Audrey
And finally, Linal Haft as Warner
What a perfect cast. Whose performance do you think was best? Let me know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!