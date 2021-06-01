Moulin Rouge! Cast Then Vs. Now

*Sigh* It feels like it was yesterday.

Today marks 20 years since the best movie on all time — Moulin Rouge! — was released.

In honor of the anniversary of this absolutely amazing film, here’s an update on how the cast is doing now!

Nicole Kidman as Satine


What she’s up to now: Kidman has continued to find huge success. The year after Moulin Rouge! (for which she was nominated for an Oscar), Kidman brought home the Best Actress Oscar for The Hours. She’s more recently starred in The Undoing and Big Little Lies (which won her an Emmy). As far as movies, she’s recently starred in Boy Erased, Bombshell, and The Prom, and will star as Lucille Ball in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos.


Ewan McGregor as Christian


What he’s up to now: Like Kidman, McGregor has had an illustrious, award-winning career. Not only has he been nominated for an Emmy for his continuing role in Fargo, but McGregor is also set to reprise his role as Obi Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Star Wars series and he’ll play Cricket in the upcoming Pinnochio live-action movie. Recently, he also appeared in Beauty and the Beast and Birds of Prey.


John Leguizamo as Toulouse-Lautrec


What he’s up to now: Leguizamo has a number of upcoming series he’s working on, including Hypno and The Power. He also acted in The Mandalorian and When They See Us, and even appeared in Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” music video. He’s also voiced Sid in every Ice Age movie!


Jim Broadbent as Harold Zidler


What he’s up to now: You probably know Broadbent from playing Professor Slughorn in Harry Potter — but he’s done a ton of other stuff, too! He was in Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady, Cloud Atlas, the Bridget Jones films, and the Paddington films. He’s currently set to once again act alongside Maggie Smith in the upcoming A Boy Called Christmas.


Richard Roxburgh as The Duke


What he’s up to now: Roxburgh has certainly kept busy — he’s appeared in The Crown, Hacksaw Ridge, and Van Helsing, and he starred for eight years as the main character on the Australian series Rake. He’s also set to play Elvis’s father in an upcoming film.


Kerry Walker as Marie


What she’s up to now: Walker actually also appeared in Rake, playing Prue. She continued to be active on other TV series, such as Killing Time, Dirt Game, and Kick until 2015, when it looks like she took a break or retired from acting. She’s been nominated for three AACTA Awards, and is currently 73.


Kylie Minogue as The Green Fairy


What she’s up to now: The Grammy-winning singer is the highest-selling Australian artist of all time, and has released 15 albums. She got her start in the Australian series Neighbours, and has more recently acted in Galavant and San Andreas.


Deobia Oparei as Le Chocolat


What he’s up to now: Oparei plays Eric’s dad in Sex Education — he also appeared in Game of Thrones, Jumanji: The Next Level, Santa Clarita Diet, and Dumbo, as well as films in the Independence Day and Pirates of the Caribbean series. He is set to appear in the upcoming film The Gray Man, alongside Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Regé-Jean Page.


Caroline O’Connor as Nini


What she’s up to now: O’Connor has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, but her main love seems to be theater — she’s won three Helpmann Awards for her work in theater. Recently, she played Countess Lily in Broadway’s Anastasia and reprised her role as Judy Garland in The Boy from Oz — she also has a tribute album to Garland.


Jacek Koman as The Unconscious Argentinean


What he’s up to now: Koman is super busy on TV (mostly international TV), acting in series such as Jack Irish, The Disappearance, The Woods, and Maly zgon just in the last year. He also appeared in Rake alongside Roxburgh and Walker. He is set to appear in the upcoming film Wiarolom.


Matthew Whittet as Satie


What he’s up to now: Whittet had small parts in The Great Gatsby and The Nightingale, and has kept busy with some shorts and shows like The Secrets She Keeps, but it seems he’s moved a bit more to theater, playwriting, and producing. Thus, I was only able to find a photo of him from 2015.


David Wenham as Audrey


What he’s up to now: Probably best known for acting in the Lord of The Rings films, Wenham has continued to act in movies such as Peter Rabbit and shows such as Top of the Lake (which also starred Nicole Kidman). He’s also set to appear in the same Elvis Presley film as Richard Roxburgh, and will be playing Hank Snow.


And finally, Linal Haft as Warner


What he’s up to now: While he’s seemed to shy away from the splotlight (the most recent photo I could find of him was from 2012), Haft has continued to act, appearing in shows such as EastEnders, Doctors, and Urban Myths, and in movies like The Corrupted. He is also set to play Philostrate in an upcoming Midsummer Night’s Dream film.


What a perfect cast. Whose performance do you think was best? Let me know in the comments!

