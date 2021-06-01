Monde Nissin bets on meat alternatives after record $1 bln Philippine IPO

Article content

MANILA — Philippine food maker Monde Nissin Corp is pinning its future on the fast-growing alternative meats business on the back of a 48.6 billion pesos ($1 billion) initial public offering (IPO), which marked the country’s largest-ever listing.

On its market debut on Tuesday, the family-controlled company’s shares ended trading at 13.48 pesos versus the 13.50 pesos IPO price. The issue was Southeast Asia’s second-largest this year after the $1.8 billion IPO of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail Business.

The four decade-old group’s market leading position in the Philippines, with its ubiquitous Lucky Me! instant noodles and SkyFlakes biscuits, has propelled the family behind the conglomerate to the ranks of the richest in the Philippines.

The owner of Britain’s meat alternative Quorn, which it acquired for about $830 million in 2013, is ramping up capacity and is also targetting a big jump in sales in U.S. markets.

“We still have a lot of possibilities to raise even more (capital) in the next few years,” Henry Soesanto, CEO of Monde Nissin, told Reuters in an interview.

Bringing in strategic investors in its Quron business at a later stage might be one of the options to raise more funds, Soesanto said.