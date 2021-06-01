Memecoin DOGE set for listing on Coinbase Pro By Cointelegraph

Much hype: Memecoin DOGE set for listing on Coinbase Pro
Coinbase Pro, the professional trading arm of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange, has begun accepting inbound transfers for Dogecoin (DOGE), setting the stage for wider adoption of the meme-based digital asset.
Trading of DOGE will go live on Coinbase Pro on Thursday at 4:00 pm UTC, provided that liquidity conditions are met, the exchange announced Tuesday afternoon.
