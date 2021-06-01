Macau’s gambling revenues soar 492% in May By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A night view of the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel (L) and Galaxy Macau resort are seen in Macau, China December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Gambling revenue in Macau surged 492.2% on the year as the world’s biggest casino hub continued to see a pick-up in visitor from its key market, mainland China, following an easing of coronavirus travel curbs.
May’s figure was 10.5 billion patacas ($1.31 billion) government data showed on Tuesday, the highest monthly total this year.
Gaming revenues had slumped in 2020 because of the pandemic curbs.
($1=7.9920 patacas)
