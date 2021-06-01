Lance Bass And Hubby Michael Turchin Are Expecting Twins

He even said he might name one of his kids after one of his fellow NSYNC members!
The singer is expecting twins — a boy and a girl — via surrogate, with his husband, Michael Turchin.
“We’ve been together for 10 years,” Bass recently told People. “We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael’s a twin — he’s a boy/girl twin.”
“And he just loved that experience,” Bass continued. “I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, ‘Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.’ It was a no-brainer!”
“They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed,” he joked.
As for what they’re looking forward to the most with their family, Turchin said he hopes their children will be best friends because he and his sister were very close growing up.
“I mean, hopefully, [they’ll] like each other,” he said. “It’s just a really special relationship and I’m excited to see that play out with our kids.”
Bass already has an idea of what they’ll name their kids, and he joked that Justin, JC, Chris and Joey weren’t off the table.
“They could still be,” he said. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!
