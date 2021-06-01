Korea Inflation Reaches Highest Since 2012 as Economy Recovers

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s inflation rose to its highest since 2012 in May as the economy’s rebound gathered pace and as last year’s drop in prices offered support.

Inflation from a year earlier reached 2.6% from April’s 2.3%, data from the statistics office showed Wednesday. Economists had also expected consumer prices to rise 2.6%.

Rising inflationary pressures are a global phenomenon, with surging commodities translating into consumer prices and unleashing debates over the impact of emerging inflation. For Korea, the faster inflation also reflects a broadening economic recovery, with consumption recovering in addition to an already-strong exports.

The reading marks the second straight month the headline inflation exceeded the central bank’s 2% target. The rise was partly buoyed by the negative reading in May 2020.

Key Insights

The Bank of Korea last week raised its forecast for this year’s inflation to 1.8% from 1.3%, but kept its outlook for next year unchanged at 1.4%. Governor Lee Ju-yeol flagged the need for an “orderly” exit from record-low interest rates to mitigate financial risks.Inflation may temporarily rise above 2% in the second quarter on base effects and supply-side factors such as oil prices, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said earlier this week. The government will announce some measures Wednesday to stabilize prices, he said.In sign of consumer demand gaining momentum, Korea’s consumer confidence reached the highest in almost three years last month while gauges on retail sales and service production reached record levels in April.Inflation is picking up across the global economy, buoyed by commodity and energy prices that are rebounding from last year’s pandemic-driven slumps. Most central bankers have sought to play down the risks of runaway inflation, citing the trend will be transitory.

