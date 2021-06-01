JBS Says ‘Vast Majority’ of Plants Will Be Operational Wednesday

Article content

(Bloomberg) — JBS SA has made “significant progress” to resolve the cyberattack that impacted operations this week at its meat plants in North America and Australia, the company said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

The owner of JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. said some of the company’s pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational and its beef facility in Canada has resumed production.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” JBS USA Chief Executive Officer Andre Nogueira said in the statement. “We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans”

Operations in Mexico and the U.K. were not affectedCompany was able to ship product from nearly all of its facilities to its customersSeveral of the company’s pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational today and its Canada beef facility resumed production

