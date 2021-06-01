Jay-Z Said He Learned How To Swim For Blue Ivy Carter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born.”


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

During a recent appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rapper revealed how Blue Ivy made him want to become a better parent and learn how to swim.

Jay Z explaining how Blue motivated him to learn how to swim gives me the feels. 🥺🌊 #TheShopHBO


@itsPaulana / Via Twitter: @itsPaulana

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” Jay-Z said. “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship.”


Twitter: @Bratz2021ATL

“If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought,” he continued. “I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Jay-Z also said his daughter is hard to impress because she didn’t find his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination all that interesting.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

“I got the [Hall of Fame] announcement, I was taking Blue to school, I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,’” he recalled about her not being impressed by the news.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“She walked away, I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.’”

LOL. You can tell that they love each other very much!


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR