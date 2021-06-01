Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.16% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were IHI Corp. (T:), which rose 5.82% or 155.0 points to trade at 2817.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Toray Industries, Inc. (T:) added 3.87% or 27.5 points to end at 738.1 and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) was up 3.85% or 19.0 points to 513.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which fell 4.32% or 63.0 points to trade at 1395.0 at the close. Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.58% or 57.0 points to end at 2154.5 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.57% or 65.0 points to 2465.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2013 to 1444 and 270 ended unchanged.

Shares in IHI Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.82% or 155.0 to 2817.0. Shares in Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.57% or 65.0 to 2465.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.00.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 2.34% or 1.55 to $67.87 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.59% or 1.10 to hit $70.42 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.95 to trade at $1916.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 109.45, while EUR/JPY rose 0.01% to 133.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 89.720.

