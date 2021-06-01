Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg

Article content

Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that member nations of a Pacific regional trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), agreed on Wednesday to allow Britain to begin the process to join, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RUtZi5.

Britain made its formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in February, according to the report. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)