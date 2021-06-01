It’s Time to Invest in Your Financial Future with Welthee By CoinQuora



We live in extraordinary times, especially in terms of possibilities for ideas and projects. Businesses are launched overnight, companies boom over a meme, and access to financial information and investment platforms are just a click away. This is all supported by the fact that things are being translated to a digital context.

This accelerated rate of change also applies to financial investments, especially digital assets in the crypto field. Despite the volatility of the market, it seems to be an established fact that we live in the perfect times for investing. What we are going through today, in terms of blockchain technology and the crypto industry, very much resembles the internet in the early ‘90s.

In 1995, the internet became commercially viable with the birth of SSL. Even though online companies existed before this year, the appearance of Netscape’s SSL allowed for online financial transactions to become secure enough for widespread banking adoption in the form of card payments. Today, we see how this trend in digitalization and technological advancement has invaded every field with smart contracts, and blockchain transactions being capable of bypassing banks and intermediaries altogether.

Decentralization and democratization are, without exaggeration, a certainty for the future of many industries. This includes the area of financial investments that until recently were only accessible to players with substantial investing capital. If we are to talk about investments and securing a prosperous future, most people only know of traditional solutions in which they work hard as employees in a company, save up or take out loans, and buy what they need. But this does not lead to prosperity. This is why Welthee aims to present a different solution that is available to anyone.

The blockchain and cryptocurrency industry has seen the emergence of projects that strive to balance this discrepancy. A service like Welthee intends to democratize access to both crypto and traditional investment markets, especially for smaller investors, by offering investment services on a platform that’s commission-free. Welthee also looks to decentralize the financial investments system regarding both digital and non-digital financial assets market. With a patent-pending risk mitigation method, that allows users to invest with up to zero percent risk and enables them to choose their financial risk-reward level. This is how it opens up the world of investments to people from all over the world, with varied budgets, starting from as little as 50 dollars.

This new way of creating prosperity doesn’t even require investors to be experts in the field. Welthee has investment options for both beginners and professionals, all in the service of empowering users to invest in a better financial future. Users choose the sum they want to invest, users choose the portfolios they want to invest in, users choose the risk percentage they’re comfortable with, and the AI-based system does the work for them. Meanwhile, safety features such as the stop-gap offer an additional layer of protection for their investment from market volatility.

About Welthee

Welthee is a disruptive, zero commission, and up to 0% risk wealth creation platform, that empowers users with access to multiple streams of income, providing an environment where entry-level and experienced investors join forces for the greater good.

Welthee is the Future of Financial Freedom.

