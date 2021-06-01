Article content

Iran Now Hopes to See Nuclear Deal ‘Fully Revived’ by August

By Arsalan Shahla and Patrick Sykes

(Bloomberg) —

Iran said it hopes it can revive the nuclear deal with world powers by August, when President Hassan Rouhani’s administration ends, and reach an agreement with the U.S. that would ease sanctions on its economy and oil exports.

Ali Rabiei, spokesman for Iran’s government, said there were “no obstacles” in the way of negotiators in Vienna who are in their eighth week of talks to restore the beleaguered 2015 accord. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal three years ago and reimposed a raft of penalties on Iran, prompting it to roll back its own compliance with enrichment and other curbs.

“We’re close to an understanding over principal, nuclear issues,” Rabiei told reporters in a televised news conference, adding “some differences such as Trump’s sanctions and Iran’s measures need to be worked out”.

Iranian officials had hoped that the landmark deal would be fully revived by June 18 presidential elections, after which Rouhani’s presidency will start to wind down. He’s widely expected to be succeeded by a hardliner who will be more hostile to the U.S. and the nuclear deal.