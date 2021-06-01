Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated -report

Article content

DUBAI — A fire broke out in an Iranian navy training vessel near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely disembark, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted a navy statement as saying on Wednesday.

Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement was quoted as saying, without giving further details.

Last year, an Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Lincoln Feast)