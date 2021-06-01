Investment firm Engine No. 1 prepares to launch Transform 500 ETF after Exxon win By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Trees silhouetted during sunset near the town of Berezino, Belarus March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BOSTON (Reuters) – Investment firm Engine No. 1, which last week won at least two seats on Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:)’s board, is planning to launch an exchange-traded fund that will focus on socially conscious investing, according to a regulatory filing.

The portfolio will be called the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF and will invest in the consumer, energy, financial services, healthcare, technologies and utilities sectors, among others, according to a May 28 regulatory filing.

It “seeks to encourage transformational change at the public companies within its portfolio through the application of proxy voting guidelines,” the filing said.

There are no details in the filing on the fees the fund plans to charge, how much money it may try to raise or when the Securities and Exchange Commission may make a decision on approving the planned new offering.

Engine No. 1 was founded late last year with roughly $250 million in assets and made an enormous splash when it announced a $40 million investment in Exxon and plans to force the oil giant to improve its financial performance and focus more on clean energy by adding new directors to the board.

Last week, Exxon shareholders elected at least two of Engine No. 1’s nominees, with the counting not yet complete.

All along, investors expected Engine No. 1 soon to try to raise fresh cash from institutional and retail clients.

Planning for the ETF was set in motion long before last week’s win, according to previous regulatory filings.

The new portfolio will be managed by Molly Landes, who joined Engine No. 1 in March after having worked for BlackRock Inc (NYSE:), the world’s biggest asset manager, since 2011, the filing says.

Investors have plowed trillions into exchange traded funds over the last decade, according to Morningstar, attracted by their lower costs.

Engine No. 1’s planned ETF was first reported by Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR