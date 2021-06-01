India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.05%, while the index fell 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.72% or 28.65 points to trade at 798.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 3.48% or 3.95 points to end at 117.60 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) was up 2.79% or 156.85 points to 5784.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.31% or 16.40 points to trade at 694.50 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 2.20% or 24.75 points to end at 1100.90 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.91% or 12.65 points to 650.10.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.52% to 117.65, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.93% to settle at 5786.10 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 1.97% to close at 432.60.

The worst performers were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.80% to 650.25 in late trade, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.63% to settle at 6600.75 and Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 2933.15 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1110 to 574 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1760 fell and 1243 advanced, while 119 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.79% or 156.85 to 5784.80. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.93% or 164.95 to 5786.10. Shares in State Bank Of India (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.97% or 8.35 to 432.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.98% to 17.3875.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.10% or 1.85 to $1907.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.73% or 1.81 to hit $68.13 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 2.06% or 1.43 to trade at $70.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.57% to 72.921, while EUR/INR rose 0.56% to 89.1395.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 89.855.