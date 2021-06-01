India cenbank expected to keep rates steady, liquidity steps eyed

Article content

MUMBAI — India’s central bank will likely keep interest rates at record lows this week as it assesses the economic fallout of the country’s evolving COVID-19 crisis, but the monetary authority is expected to reiterate its commitment on liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will likely keep the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4% for a sixth straight meeting when it announces its decision after a three-day meeting on Friday.

All 51 economists polled by Reuters expected the MPC to hold rates as Asia’s third-largest economy grapples with various state lockdowns.

The RBI has repeatedly said it will ensure there is adequate rupee liquidity in the financial system to help the economy’s productive sectors and the government’s massive borrowing program, and economists expected it to reiterate that message.

“The policy outcomes are no longer just a statement of rate action but much more,” said Anand Nevatia, fund manager at Trust Mutual Fund.

“While markets will be expecting reassurance on liquidity and awaiting the quantum of GSAP (government securities acquisition program) for next quarter, one should not be surprised if Governor (Shaktikanta) Das announces yet another innovative tool,” he added.