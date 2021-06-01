Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 Results Beat on Strong Demand; Lifts Guidance By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its full-year earnings guidance Tuesday after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that topped analysts estimates on strong than expected demand.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:) was down nearly 2% in afterhours trading.

For the full-year 2021, EPS was raised to a range of $1.82 to $1.94 from from $1.70 to $1.88.

“We are once again raising our full-year guidance to reflect the continued momentum in the demand environment and our strong operational performance to date,” the company said. “This marks the third increase in our outlook since our Securities Analyst Meeting last October.”

Q2 was 46 cents, on revenue on $6.70 billion, topping estimates for EPS of 42 cents on revenue of $6.61 billion.

Gross margins were up 220 basis points to 34.1% from the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was guided in the range of 38 cents to 44 cents.