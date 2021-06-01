Harry Styles To Drop Perfume And Cosmetics Company

Well, he most definitely, almost, probably started a beauty line when you weren’t looking.
A Harry Styles fan account first broke the news.
On Twitter, @TheHarryNews discovered a “Styles, Harry Edward” listed as the director of a new “wholesale perfume and cosmetics” company.
Us Weekly confirmed it, reporting that Styles had officially filed a trademark for a beauty and fragrance brand called “Pleased As Holdings Limited.”
Emma Spring, Styles’s longtime assistant, is also listed as a co-director.
So, assuming this is really happening, the era of Harry Styles: Beauty Guru is upon us, and I am not ready.
I simply cannot wait to smell like strawberries on a summer evening, so wonderful and warm!
What products are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!