Harry Styles To Drop Perfume And Cosmetics Company

By
Bradly Lamb
Well, he most definitely, almost, probably started a beauty line when you weren’t looking.

A Harry Styles fan account first broke the news.

On Twitter, @TheHarryNews discovered a “Styles, Harry Edward” listed as the director of a new “wholesale perfume and cosmetics” company.

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now 👀


@TheHarryNews / Via Twitter: @TheHarryNews

Hm… Now where have I heard that name before…

Us Weekly confirmed it, reporting that Styles had officially filed a trademark for a beauty and fragrance brand called “Pleased As Holdings Limited.”

Emma Spring, Styles’s longtime assistant, is also listed as a co-director.

So, assuming this is really happening, the era of Harry Styles: Beauty Guru is upon us, and I am not ready.

I simply cannot wait to smell like strawberries on a summer evening, so wonderful and warm!

What products are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.

