Harris to lead Biden administration’s efforts on voting rights By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration’s efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions.

The efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to pass restrictive laws, which the White House says makes it harder for Americans to vote, follow former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

“I’m asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts, to lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again… It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work,” Biden said, while delivering a speech in Oklahoma during the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR