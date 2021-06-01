Gold retreats from near 5-month peak on firmer yields, equities

Article content

Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high marked in the previous session, as an uptick in bond yields weighed on the safe-haven metal while strong U.S. economic data prompted the shift back into riskier assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,898.58 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,901.90 per ounce.

* Data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders. But unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to a more than one-week high overnight, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Risk sentiment in wider finical markets remained upbeat as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and higher inflation reading.

* Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank’s elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now, but may face a backlash from irate consumers.

* Higher inflation is compounding the plight of savers and the ECB should respond by raising its interest rates from 0%, Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Fueracker told daily Bild in comments published on Wednesday.