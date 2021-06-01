Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.95% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.95%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.95% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 1.11%, and the index gained 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.78% or 4.57 points to trade at 125.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 3.06% or 7.00 points to end at 235.43 and Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.67% or 2.035 points to 78.130 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck KGaA (DE:), which fell 0.44% or 0.65 points to trade at 146.97 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.23% or 0.100 points to end at 44.025 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was down 0.16% or 0.08 points to 51.46.

The top performers on the MDAX were Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which rose 4.95% to 97.080, Zalando SE (DE:) which was up 4.35% to settle at 91.22 and Duerr AG (DE:) which gained 3.33% to close at 34.780.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 2.29% to 39.455 in late trade, Puma SE (DE:) which lost 2.01% to settle at 92.17 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.46% to 35.680 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 6.57% to 24.320, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.08% to settle at 17.218 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 1.74% to close at 24.600.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 2.29% to 39.455 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.96% to settle at 89.950 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.46% to 35.680 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 436 to 247 and 70 ended unchanged.

Shares in Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.67% or 2.035 to 78.130.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.10% to 19.54.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.02% or 0.40 to $1904.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.31% or 1.53 to hit $67.85 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.41% or 0.98 to trade at $70.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.2239, while EUR/GBP rose 0.46% to 0.8639.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 89.763.