Freight startup Sennder raises another $80 mln, decides against SPAC deal

BERLIN — Digital freight startup Sennder on Tuesday said it had raised a further $80 million from investors to expand its business, having decided against going public via a merger with a listed blank-check company.

The extra money came through an extension of a venture round through which Sennder – Europe’s leading digital freight forwarder – had raised $160 million in January which valued the business at more than $1 billion.

CEO and co-founder David Nothacker said the funding, led by Baillie Gifford, broadened Sennder’s investor base with a fund manager known for backing companies planning to float – which he said the Berlin startup wanted to do in a few years.

Sennder had held talks with a number of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) – listed shell companies that offer a more direct route to the stock market than a traditional initial public offering – but that option was now off the table.

“With this extra funding, it wouldn’t make too much sense to go public via a SPAC,” Nothacker told Reuters in an interview.

Sennder, founded in 2015, has emerged as a consolidator in Europe’s freight-tech sector, merging with France’s Everoad and buying Uber’s European freight business last year.