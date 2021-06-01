France’s Tereos seeks to exit ventures in China, Romania – sources

Article content

PARIS — French sugar producer Tereos is seeking to exit its ventures in China and Romania as part of a wider move by the new management to divest some international assets to lighten the group’s heavy debt and boost profitability, sources close to the matter said.

Tereos, the world’s second largest sugar producer by volume, reshuffled its top management since an extraordinary meeting in December dismissed its chief executive.

The new team, which had expressed strong concern about losses at some of Tereos’ international activities before taking over, said it was considering selling non-profitable or non-core assets but that it first wanted to do an audit of the group.

Tereos is in advanced talks with Singapore’s Wilmar International to sell its 49% stake in their starch joint venture in China, three sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

The cooperative group is also seeking to exit its loss-making Romanian sugar activities, one of the three sources close to the matter, and another source, said.

Tereos declined to comment. Wilmar also declined to comment.

The joint venture with Wilmar, launched in 2012, operates two large starch plants in China.

Talks with the agri-food giant, had started even before Tereos’ new management took over but had failed due to the low price offered by Wilmar before resuming this year, two of the three sources close to the matter said.