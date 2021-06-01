Foxconn, founder Gou apply to buy BioNTech vaccines for Taiwan

Article content

TAIPEI — Foxconn and its billionaire founder Terry Gou sought permission from Taiwan’s government on Tuesday to buy COVID-19 vaccines from Germany’s BioNTech SE as the island grapples with a rise in infections.

The proposed purchase of 5 million doses, which would be distributed among the general population, comes after the government ceded to pressure from opposition parties to allow companies, religious groups and local governments to arrange imports.

The Taiwanese government’s own deal with BioNTech fell through earlier this year – a problem Taiwan has blamed on pressure from Beijing. China has denied the accusation.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gou, who has retired from the world’s largest contract manufacturer, said on Saturday they hope to airlift the shots from Germany to Taiwan without going via any middlemen.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung expressed his gratitude to Gou and said the government was reviewing the application.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is now dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions.

It has vaccinated less than 2% of its 23.5 million people, but has almost 30 million shots on order from AstraZeneca Plc , Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.