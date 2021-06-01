Ford’s electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An electric Mustang Mach-E car is displayed during its launch in Oslo, Norway November 18, 2019. Picture taken November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
OSLO (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co’s electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway’s car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday.
Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold in Norway last month, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, up from 43.1% a year ago as the country seeks to become the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel engines by 2025.
