Euro investment bank predicts shortfall in blockchain and tech investment By Cointelegraph

Euro investment bank predicts shortfall in blockchain and tech investment

The European Union is falling behind China and the United States when it comes to blockchain and artificial intelligence investments, according to the European Investment Bank.

The EIB said on Tuesday that it anticipates an ongoing investment shortfall of around 10 billion euros ($12 billion) across both technologies. China and the U.S. currently account for 80% of the global $25 billion invested in blockchain and AI, with the EU making up just 7% of that figure, reported Reuters.