EU to decide on Astrazeneca’s $39 billion Alexion deal by July 5 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 5 whether to clear Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s $39 billion bid for U.S.-based Alexion (NASDAQ:), a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca sought EU approval on Monday for the deal, its largest ever in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without conditions or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The UK Competition Authority and Markets Authority is also reviewing the bid which has already received the green light in the United States, Canada, Brazil and Russia.