Equinor and Exxon bet $8 bln on Brazilian field with reduced emissions

Norway’s Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp and Petrogal Brasil will pour $8 billion into a Brazilian deepwater oil field development that is expected to produce about half of the average carbon emissions of similar projects, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after a series of defeats for oil companies amid a growing push by investors and activists to make the industry more proactive in combating climate change. Exxon shareholders voted in two new board members supported by a tiny hedge fund that said the company’s moves on reducing emissions were inadequate.

Earlier the International Energy Agency (IEA) called on companies to stop investing in new oil and gas projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, a call for action that Equinor said would have no impact on its plans.

Brazil’s Bacalhau oil discovery, to be operated by Equinor, is expected to produce about 9 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) per barrel, against a global average of 17 kg per barrel, the companies said.

Bacalhau produces light oil with reduced contaminants, the companies said. The associated natural gas will be reinjected inside the reservoir in the first phase of the project. The consortium said it will invest on turbines to increase the energy efficiency of the power plant that will feed the project during production.