Ecuador central bank foresees 2021 growth rebound of 2.8%

QUITO — Ecuador’s central bank on Tuesday said it expected the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a strong recovery after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic.

That forecast, nonetheless, was down from an estimate for 3.1% growth the bank made in November of last year. The entity said the economy’s performance would depend on whether President Guillermo Lasso’s newly installed government maintained a $6.5 billion financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the implementation of its vaccination plan.

The central bank added that it expected the price of crude oil, the Andean nation’s main export, to rise this year, helping the economy expand.

Lasso, a conservative ex-banker who took office on May 24, has pledged to review some terms of the IMF deal – especially a recommendation by the Fund to raise some taxes, which he has said he would not implement.

Lasso has recognized challenges to acquiring the requisite number of doses. Ecuador has some 17.5 million citizens. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)