Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Reuters

Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook

Publishing date:

Jun 01, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO/SINGAPORE — Sterling hit a

three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday,

as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data

to shape the outlook on interest rates.

Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have

repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be

transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but

investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand.

A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale

February’s peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from

Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates

rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens.

The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last

month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its

strongest since April 2018.

The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it

added as much as 0.5% as Australia’s current account surplus hit

a record high and drove upward revisions to economists’ growth

forecasts.

Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at

$0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to

policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone.

The yen edged marginally higher for a second

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady.

China’s yuan took a breather after posting its best month since

last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar.

Traders in London and New York return from market holidays

on Tuesday.

“The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon,”

analysts at Singapore’s OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

“The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations

continue to weigh.”

Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S.

manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labor

data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles

and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at

separate events on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso

says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the

most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation

problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation

for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar.

The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional

headwind, he said.

“The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going

to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical

currency,” Capurso said. “The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy

in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower.”

That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end

of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far

from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The

U.S. dollar index held at 89.817.

Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin

last just below $37,000.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 459 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222

Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8987 +0.02% +1.61% +0.8991 +0.8981

Sterling/Dollar 1.4233 1.4215 +0.13% +4.19% +1.4249 +1.4209

Dollar/Canadian 1.2050 1.2071 -0.16% -5.36% +1.2066 +1.2047

Aussie/Dollar 0.7745 0.7728 +0.23% +0.70% +0.7768 +0.7736

NZ 0.7277 0.7275 +0.03% +1.34% +0.7288 +0.7270

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in

Singapore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR