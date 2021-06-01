Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

Article content

TOKYO/SINGAPORE — Sterling hit a

three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday,

as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data

to shape the outlook on interest rates.

Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have

repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be

transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but

investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand.

A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale

February’s peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from

Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates

rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens.

The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last

month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its

strongest since April 2018.

The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it

added as much as 0.5% as Australia’s current account surplus hit

a record high and drove upward revisions to economists’ growth

forecasts.

Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at

$0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to

policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone.

The yen edged marginally higher for a second