Dollar gets respite from pick up in U.S. manufacturing before jobs report

TOKYO — The dollar clung to small gains

from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month

trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing

kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve

policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, hovered just below 90 after dipping to as

low as 89.662 on Tuesday and approaching the lowest since Jan. 7

at 89.533.

Likewise, the euro traded at $1.2222 after pulling

back from near a multi-month top overnight, when it climbed to

$1.22545.

Investors were also watching out the trajectory of China’s

recently bullish yuan. It was last at 6.3798 per dollar in

offshore trading, after retreating from the three-year

high of 6.3526 reached on Monday as policy makers took steps to

cool its advance including raising banks’ FX reserve

requirements.

Sterling also remained lower at $1.4160 after

easing off a three-year high of $1.4250 reached Tuesday, while

the Canadian dollar was at C$1.20590 per greenback

after rallying to a fresh six-year peak of C$1.2007 overnight as

oil rose.

“The direction of the dollar is definitely the focus,” said

Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in