Dollar gets respite from pick up in U.S. manufacturing before jobs report

TOKYO — The dollar clung to small gains
from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month
trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing
kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve
policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, hovered just below 90 after dipping to as
low as 89.662 on Tuesday and approaching the lowest since Jan. 7
at 89.533.
Likewise, the euro traded at $1.2222 after pulling
back from near a multi-month top overnight, when it climbed to
$1.22545.
Investors were also watching out the trajectory of China’s
recently bullish yuan. It was last at 6.3798 per dollar in
offshore trading, after retreating from the three-year
high of 6.3526 reached on Monday as policy makers took steps to
cool its advance including raising banks’ FX reserve
requirements.
Sterling also remained lower at $1.4160 after
easing off a three-year high of $1.4250 reached Tuesday, while
the Canadian dollar was at C$1.20590 per greenback
after rallying to a fresh six-year peak of C$1.2007 overnight as
oil rose.
“The direction of the dollar is definitely the focus,” said
Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
“The market is split in its view” on whether current
inflationary pressures will be transitory, like the Fed says it
is, or persist long enough to force policy makers to taper
stimulus and raise rates earlier than they have so far
signaled, Kadota said.
“Even if inflation continues to overshoot, I think the Fed
will continue to say it’s temporary, but the market won’t know
for sure until fall, so we’re kind of stuck in this
uncertainty.”
Over the near term, the euro and yuan will be key in
determining if the dollar remains on the back foot or stages a
rebound, he said.
On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said
its index of U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May as pent-up
demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders.
The dollar initially traded lower on the report, in which
ISM said manufacturing’s growth potential continued to be
hampered by worker absenteeism and temporary shutdowns because
of shortages of parts and labor.
Those employment shortcomings will be front and center of
investors’ minds on Friday with the release of nonfarm payrolls
numbers for May, after April’s much-weaker-than-expected reading
sent the dollar index slumping 0.7% on May 7.
The index was mostly flat from Tuesday at 89.877, but still
well off Friday’s high of 90.447, when a measure of U.S.
inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual
rise since 1992.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 100 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2221 $1.2214 +0.06% +0.02% +1.2226 +1.2213
Dollar/Yen 109.6250 109.4800 +0.07% +6.07% +109.6350 +109.5250
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8969 0.8972 -0.02% +1.39% +0.8974 +0.8968
Sterling/Dollar 1.4157 1.4150 +0.05% +3.62% +1.4162 +1.4147
Dollar/Canadian 1.2064 1.2072 -0.06% -5.25% +1.2076 +1.2058
Aussie/Dollar 0.7761 0.7754 +0.10% +0.89% +0.7769 +0.7750
NZ 0.7257 0.7253 +0.06% +1.07% +0.7259 +0.7249
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
