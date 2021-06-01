Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.56% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.56%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.56%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.49% or 4.55 points to trade at 135.00 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.85% or 480 points to end at 17310 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 1.76% or 4.0 points to 231.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 0.57% or 14.0 points to trade at 2449.0 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) unchanged 0.00% or 0.0 points to end at 1116.0 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 0.00% or 1 points to 788.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 54 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.85% or 480 to 17310.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 2.25% or 1.49 to $67.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.40% or 0.97 to hit $70.29 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.23% or 4.35 to trade at $1900.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.11% to 6.0749, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 89.725.