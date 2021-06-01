Court denies SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice By Cointelegraph

Court denies SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice
has scored another win in its ongoing legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as the court has denied the SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice.
Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn of the District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Sunday to deny the SEC’s motion to compel Ripple to produce memos discussing XRP sales with the firm’s lawyers.
