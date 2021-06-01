Cosan-Shell JV Raizen plans to file for IPO in the next few days By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk as a bus passes a Shell gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. Picture taken March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian energy firm Cosan (NYSE:) SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that Raizen Combustiveis, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) PLC, is expected to file for an initial public offering in the next few days.
Raizen will join Brazilian stock exchange B3’s segment 2 of governance, Cosan said. Reuters reported in March the company had selected banks for an IPO that may raise up to $2.25 billion.
