Copper rises as dollar weakens to multi-month lows

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $10,328 a tonne by 0319 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.6% to 74,160 yuan ($11,642.44) a tonne.

The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.3% to $2,490.50 a tonne, nickel increased 0.7% to $18,240 a tonne and zinc advanced 0.5% to $3,076.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum increased 0.2% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 0.5% to 132,900 yuan a tonne and lead advanced 0.5% to 15,670 yuan a tonne.

* China’s factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw material costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade, weighing on the output of small and export-oriented firms.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stock markets rose while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY May

0750 France Markit Mfg PMI May

0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI May

0755 Germany Unemployment Chng, Rate SA May

0800 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI May

0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final May

0900 EU HICP Flash YY May

0900 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY May

0900 EU Unemployment Rate April

1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final May

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI May

($1 = 6.3698 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)