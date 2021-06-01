Home Business Composable Finance raises $7M for cross-chain and cross-layer DeFi interoperability By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Composable Finance, a DeFi interoperability protocol has announced a $7 million raise backed by 16 notable blockchain investment firms.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the funding round was led by Advanced Blockchain AG and Rarestone Capital. Other participants included Alameda Research, Spartan Group, Divergence Ventures, and Blockchain Capital, among others.