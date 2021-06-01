Coincheck crypto exchange announces Japan’s first ever IEO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Coincheck’s goal of conducting the first-ever initial exchange offering in Japan is moving closer to becoming a reality.

According to a release issued on Monday, the Japanese crypto exchange announced that the Hashpalette (HPT) initial exchange offering will take place in the summer. IEOs are a modified form of initial coin offering, where a crypto exchange platform acts as an intermediary between token issuers and investors.