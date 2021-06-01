Coincheck crypto exchange announces Japan’s first ever IEO By Cointelegraph

Coincheck crypto exchange announces Japan’s first ever IEO
Coincheck’s goal of conducting the first-ever initial exchange offering in Japan is moving closer to becoming a reality.
According to a release issued on Monday, the Japanese crypto exchange announced that the Hashpalette (HPT) initial exchange offering will take place in the summer. IEOs are a modified form of initial coin offering, where a crypto exchange platform acts as an intermediary between token issuers and investors.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.