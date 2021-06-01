Coinbase debuts crypto rebate for online shopping via Apple Pay and Google Pay By Cointelegraph

Online shoppers who pay with their Coinbase Card on Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay will begin enjoying crypto rebates.

In an announcement on the Coinbase blog issued on Tuesday, the exchange service revealed that starting in June, some whitelisted customers will be selected to begin enjoying the crypto rebate feature.