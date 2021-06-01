Chinese traders turn to OTC desks amid regulatory crackdown By Cointelegraph

As Beijing attempts to regulate and suppress the cryptocurrency boom, traders have been evading regulatory oversight by using over-the-counter trading desks.

According to a report on Monday published by Bloomberg, there has been a significant uptick in OTC platform usage since China announced its latest crackdown earlier this month, with China tightening restrictions prohibiting financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies.