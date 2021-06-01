China holds economic talks with second top U.S. official in a week

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual “concern,” in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration.

Liu, who has led China’s negotiations in Sino-U.S. trade talks since former U.S. President Donald Trump went on a trade war with Beijing, held a similarly “candid” exchange with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 26.

China’s increased engagement between the trade and economic chiefs of the world’s largest economy, since Joe Biden took office in January, comes as the U.S. administration criticizes Beijing on human rights abuses and seeks to rally other rich nations to form a united front on China.

“Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a brief statement.

In Liu’s video call with Yellen on Wednesday, both sides conducted extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the official Xinhua news agency reported.