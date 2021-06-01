Chile’s economic activity jumps 14.1% y/y in April

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Containers are pictured at the San Antonio port, in Chile August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo
SANTIAGO(Reuters) – Chile’s economic activity soared a record 14.1% in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, boosted by a low basis for comparison versus the previous year and amid early signs of recovery from months of coronavirus-induced stagnation.
The bank’s monthly IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.