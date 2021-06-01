Brazil economy rebounds to pre-pandemic level, pointing to brighter 2021

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s economy grew by 1.2% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, faster than economists had expected, as rebounding services and investments took Latin America’s largest economy back to is size at the end of 2019, before the pandemic hit.

It was the third consecutive quarter of growth. While the rebound has slowed, underlying figures suggest strong foundations for a continued recovery, prompting upward revisions to full-year forecasts and a surge in Brazil’s currency.

“This makes the outlook for the coming quarters very positive,” said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo, calling the data “a really good set of numbers, especially fixed business investment.”

Brazil’s real rose to 5.15 per dollar, on track to close at its strongest this year. It is up 0.5% since Dec. 31, a sharp rebound since being down more than 10% year-to-date against the dollar in March.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said growth this year will likely be “very strong,” and economists at Citi and Goldman Sachs jacked up their 2021 gross domestic product growth forecasts to 5.1% and 5.5%, respectively.

“We expect the economy to recover visibly in coming quarters in tandem with further progress on the Covid vaccination front, gradual reopening of the economy, renewed fiscal stimulus, (and) recovering consumer and business confidence,” Alberto Ramos at Goldman Sachs said.